UAE records 116 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE reported 116 Covid-19 cases on Thursday as case numbers remained below 150 for the eighth day in a row.

The latest caseload brought the country's overall tally to 738,268.

Another 173 people beat the virus as total recoveries climbed to 731,805.

One person died during the 24-hour reporting period, raising the death toll to 2,117.

The new infections were detected as a result of 320,554 PCR tests.

Read More Latest on Covid-19

More than 88 million tests have been conducted to date as part of a mass screening strategy.

Daily recoveries continue to surpass new infections, leading to a steady decline in the number of active cases in the country, which are now below 4,400.

Infection rates have dropped significantly in recent months, with comprehensive testing of the public and a successful vaccination drive cited as key to the inroads made in the fight against the pandemic.

Daily case numbers peaked at close to 4,000 in February but now stand at about 3 per cent of this figure.