UAE reports 124 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE recorded 124 new Covid-19 infections on Monday as daily figures remained below 150 for the fifth day in a row.

The daily caseload brought the country's overall tally to 737,890.

Another 182 people beat the virus as the recovery total climbed to 731,295.

One person died after contracting the virus, raising the death toll to 2,114.

The latest cases were detected as a result of a further 276,637 PCR tests.

More than 87 million tests have been conducted to date.

A mass screening strategy, allied with a nationwide vaccination campaign, has been credited with driving down infection rates.

The UAE averaged close to 4,000 cases a day in February, but infections have been steadily declining in recent months.

Meanwhile, the UK has again relaxed its travel rules — after lifting quarantine measures for many vaccinated visitors on October 4.

The latest changes, which came into effect at 4am on Monday, reduce the red list from 54 to just seven nations and winter sun destinations such as Mexico and South Africa are back on the cards for travellers.

Double-jabbed people from dozens of countries across the globe — including the UAE — can now enter the UK without having to quarantine in a hotel, or self-isolate upon arrival.

Four vaccines — AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen — are being accepted and people must have received their second dose at least 14 days before travel.