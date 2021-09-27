UAE records 286 new Covid cases as infections continue to fall

Latest on Covid-19

The UAE recorded 286 new Covid-19 infections on Monday, as case numbers remained below 300 for the second day in a row.

The latest cases - the lowest daily total since August 24 last year - brought the country's overall tally to 735,180.

Another 350 people beat the virus as the recovery total climbed to 727,516.

Four patients died, raising the death toll since the pandemic began to 2,094.

Active cases continue to decline – dropping to 5,570 on Monday – thanks to a streak of daily recoveries exceeding new infections.

Infection rates have dropped significantly in recent months, from a peak of close to 4,000 each day in early February to less than 10 per cent of that total presently.

An additional 261,852 tests were carried out during the 24-hour reporting period.

More than 83 million tests have been conducted to date.

Mass testing and a nationwide vaccination drive have been central to the UAE's efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

The Emirates has administered close to 20 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine since introducing its inoculation campaign in December.