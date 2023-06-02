Saudi and Iranian foreign ministers meet at Brics gathering in Cape Town

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian on Friday.

They spoke on the sidelines of the Friends of Brics meeting in Cape Town, South Africa, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said.

The ministers explored ways to strengthen bilateral relations, the ministry added.

READ MORE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed attends Brics meeting in South Africa

They also discussed the steps needed to implement an agreement between the two countries signed in Beijing, including intensifying bilateral work to ensure international peace and security, the ministry said.

The two sides expressed their aspiration to intensify consultations and co-operation, to serve the interests of their countries and people.

#CapeTown | Foreign Minister HH Prince @FaisalbinFarhan met with Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, on the sidelines of the BRICS Friends Ministerial Meeting. 🇸🇦🇮🇷 pic.twitter.com/Ga24o4ehMa — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) June 2, 2023

Saudi Arabia and Iran reached a deal in March to restore diplomatic relations and exchange ambassadors within two months.

On April 6, the two countries announced the resumption of diplomatic relations with immediate effect.

Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties with Iran in early 2016 in response to attacks on its diplomatic missions in Tehran.