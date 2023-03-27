At least 20 Hajj pilgrims die and dozens injured in Makkah bus crash

The bus crashed into a bridge overturned and caught fire according to local reports

An aerial view shows the Great Mosque and the Mecca Tower in a deserted surrounding on the first day of the Muslim fasting month of Ramdan, in the Saudi holy city of Mecca, on April 24, 2020, during the novel coronavirus pandemic crisis. / AFP / BANDAR ALDANDANI
Soraya Ebrahimi
Mar 27, 2023
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

A bus ferrying pilgrims to the holy city of Makkah burst into flames after crashing into a bridge on Monday, killing 20 people and injuring more than two dozen, Saudi state media reported.

It comes during the first week of Ramadan, a busy time for Umrah pilgrimages, and just months before millions of Muslims are expected to make the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

READ MORE
Makkah prepares for three million pilgrims ahead of Ramadan

"According to preliminary information we have now received, the number of deaths in this accident reached 20, and the total number of injuries was approximately 29," Al Ekhbariya TV channel reported.

It said the victims had "different nationalities" but did not mention them.

Footage on local TV showed what appeared to be the burnt-out shell of the bus.

Updated: March 27, 2023, 10:22 PM
EDITOR'S PICKS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL