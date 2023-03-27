At least 20 Hajj pilgrims die and dozens injured in Makkah bus crash

A bus ferrying pilgrims to the holy city of Makkah burst into flames after crashing into a bridge on Monday, killing 20 people and injuring more than two dozen, Saudi state media reported.

It comes during the first week of Ramadan, a busy time for Umrah pilgrimages, and just months before millions of Muslims are expected to make the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

"According to preliminary information we have now received, the number of deaths in this accident reached 20, and the total number of injuries was approximately 29," Al Ekhbariya TV channel reported.

It said the victims had "different nationalities" but did not mention them.

Footage on local TV showed what appeared to be the burnt-out shell of the bus.