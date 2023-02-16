Algeria arrests Saudi embassy bomb threat suspect

Algerian security forces arrested a person suspected of threatening to bomb Saudi Arabia's embassy in Algiers, Saudi state TV reported on Thursday, citing a Saudi foreign ministry statement.

Saudi Arabia’s embassy said it had received a phone call on Wednesday evening from a person who directly threatened to blow up its headquarters. The embassy then notified Algerian authorities who were able to identify and arrest the suspect.

Algerian state TV quoted the security forces as saying that the suspect, none of whose personal details were released, would be charged after medical checks and psychological tests.