Saudi Arabia to host Xi Jinping in visit aiming to forge closer ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to arrive in Saudi Arabia on Thursday for a two-day state visit designed to bolster Beijing's relations with the kingdom.

In his first visit to the kingdom in six years, Mr Xi will meet King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He will also attend a China-Arab summit and a China-Gulf conference in the capital Riyadh that other regional leaders will fly in to join.

The meetings mirror a visit to Saudi Arabia earlier this year by US resident Joe Biden who met with regional allies in Saudi Arabia in a bid to reassure partners of America's commitment to the Middle East in terms of security, the economy and investment.

The Saudi state news agency on Tuesday said that King Salman had invited Mr Xi "in order to strengthen the historical relations and distinguished strategic partnership that unites the kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the People's Republic of China."

The China-Arab summit and the China-Gulf summit, the statement from the royal court said, will "enhance joint relations in all fields and prospects for economic and development co-operation will be discussed."

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al Jubeir has said trade and regional security will be the top priorities during Mr Xi's visit – only the Chinese leader's third international visit since the start of the pandemic.

Mr Xi's visit comes at a time when relations between Saudi Arabia, the biggest oil exporter, and the US have deteriorated over crude oil prices and US concerns about the increasing co-operation between Gulf countries and China, the top oil-importing economy.

Saudi Arabia has sought to downplay the significance of the visit.

Mr Al Jubeir said that the meeting between the leaders is only “natural”, as China is Saudi Arabia's largest trading partner, and these visits are not “uncommon”.

“The same with our other trading partners and strategic partners, whether it is the US, the UK, France, Germany, this is what countries do,” he said.

He added that the kingdom has huge investments in China and “the Chinese have huge investments in Saudi Arabia”.

In September alone, China's exports to Saudi Arabia reached $3.43 billion, while imports were $6.81 billion in total.

Crude oil was Saudi Arabia's main export to China, which shipped the most cars to the kingdom last year.

In 2020, China became the GCC’s top trading partner, and Saudi imports from China rose by 18 per cent in 2020 to $28.1 billion, according to Chinese customs data.

In October, the kingdom's investment minister told the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh that Saudi Arabia and the US would settle their “unwarranted” disagreement over oil supplies.

However, Saudi ministers have steered clear of any remarks about the US-China relationship.

Oil prices

Opec+ announced it would cut its November output by two million barrels per day, its most significant reduction since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

The cut led to a jump in oil prices.

US President Joe Biden vowed to “take action” against Saudi Arabia after the announcement.

In July, Mr Biden attended the GCC+3 summit of Arab leaders in Jeddah where he said, “the US will not walk away from the Middle East … and leave a vacuum to be filled by China, Russia, or Iran … the US is not going anywhere”.

While the US is the region's top supplier of military hardware and protection, that has not deterred Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations from developing ties with Beijing in trade, technology and hardware from ballistic missile technology to armed drones.