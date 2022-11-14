Saudi Crown Prince leaves kingdom for Bali to attend G20

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has left Saudi Arabia for Bali, Indonesia, to head the kingdom's delegation at the G20 summit.

He also plans to visit other Asian nations on the trip in an effort to “strengthen relations between the kingdom and friendly countries”, the royal court said on Monday.

The G20, or Group of 20, which is made up of 19 countries and the EU, aims to address international issues such as the global economy, the fight against climate change and sustainable development.

Last month, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said President Joe Biden had “no plans” to meet Prince Mohammed at the G20 summit, which takes place on Tuesday and Wednesday on the island of Bali.

Saudi Arabia recorded one of the lowest inflation rates among the world’s top 20 economies in the third quarter of the year as its economy continues to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, its Ministry of Economy and Planning said earlier this month.