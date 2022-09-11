Saudis praise schoolboy for carrying sisters' heavy bags

Saudis have applauded a schoolboy for carrying his sisters’ heavy bags on his back.

An image of Mishal Al Shahrani went viral on social media, with many people praising him for his act of kindness, local media reported.

The 9-year-old was seen carrying his own bag, as well as his sisters’ – Sarah and Noura – on their way home from school, in Khamis Mushayt in Saudi Arabia’s southern Asir region.

“I always like to help my family, especially my sisters Sarah and Noura while returning from school,” Mishal said. “The bags were not heavy, but I wanted to help them in the crowd and the hot weather.”

Turki bin Abdul Aziz, the governor of Khamis Mushayt, praised the schoolboy after seeing the viral social media post. “This reflects the outcome of a good [upbringing], preparing the child to shoulder responsibility despite his young age,” he said.

Dr Ahmed Al Omari, Asir education director, said the image was “a beautiful snap, embodying a great meaning.” “Everyone is a partner in making it — home, school and society — and it is not surprising that this child has embodied such an approach,” he said.

Tourism in Saudi Arabia's Al Namas - in pictures