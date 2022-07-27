Saudi Arabia and Greece sign energy, military and security agreements

The Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, on Tuesday hosted a banquet at the Acropolis Museum in Athens for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Prince Mohammed and Mr Mitsotakis witnessed the signing of a preliminary agreement between the two countries for co-operation in the cultural sector, state media reported.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Minister of Energy, and the Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Dendias, signed an agreement for co-operation in areas related to the energy sector.

It sets out a framework for co-operation in renewable energy, electrical interconnection, exporting electricity to Greece and Europe, clean hydrogen and its transfer to Europe, energy efficiency, and the oil, gas and petrochemicals industry.

It also sets out plans to adopt a circular economy approach to carbon, and technology to reduce the effects of climate change, such as carbon capture, reuse, transport and storage, and taking carbon directly from the air, Spa reported.

Sheikh Mohammed and Mr Mitsotakis also oversaw preliminary agreements in energy, sports, the fight against crime and protecting and encouraging investment between the two countries.

The two countries also agreed to co-operate in the areas of health, military, science and technical matters, and signed a submarine cable agreement, among others.

Both countries will also co-operate in digital transformation and innovation in the fields of energy, including cyber security, and will work to develop qualitative partnerships.

Saudi Telecommunication Company group’s Mena Hub will build the East to Med Data Corridor underseas and land fibre-optic data cable that will link Europe with Asia with Greek partners.

The Crown Prince also toured the Acropolis Museum with the Mr Mitsotakis and was briefed on its contents of archaeological and historical antiquities and artefacts, Spa reported.