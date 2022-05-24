Shoura members call for equality in blood money for women and non-Muslims

Saudi assembly members have called for an end to legal distinctions between men and women and Muslims and non-Muslims when deciding blood money compensation.

Three members of the 150-strong Shoura Council — the country's formal advisory body to King Salman — have recommended this amendment to the draft Civil Transactions Law, article 138.

Shoura member Latifah Ashaalan said the recommendation for equality in blood money will be discussed in the council.

Adopting it would involve adding a paragraph in the Civil Transactions Law.

“It is expected to be issued during the coming period, prohibiting discrimination in blood money on the basis of gender, religion, or other forms of discrimination,” she said.

The Shoura members who filed the recommendation say this would contribute to teachings in the holy Quran, which does not discriminate between men and women nor believers and non-believers in this regard.

The proposed amendment reads as follows: “It is prohibited to discriminate in the amount of compensation in a felony against a person on the basis of gender, religion, or any other forms of discrimination.”

The Shoura members who recommend these changes are Latifa Al Shaalan, Faisal Al Fadel and Atta Al Subaiti.

They said this would support changes in the Kingdom, including the empowerment of women and the promotion of human rights and international conventions.

Saudi Arabia would be the first country to implement this equality law in the Gulf.

Earlier this year, the Shoura council set a maximum amount for blood money to 5 million Saudi riyals ($1.33 million).