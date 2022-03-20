Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi drones and missiles aimed at energy infrastructure

The Saudi-led coalition said a ballistic missile aimed at Jazan was intercepted and destroyed

Mar 20, 2022

Houthi rebels in Yemen attacked economic and civilian sites in southern Saudi Arabia early on Sunday using drones as well as ballistic and cruise missiles, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

An Aramco plant in Jizan was attacked by a drone laden with explosives, SPA reported, citing the Saudi-led coalition. A gas station in Khamis Mushait and a power station in Al Dhahran were also attacked. Some of the projectiles were fired towards Taif but there were no details of any casualties or damage.

The coalition said a ballistic missile aimed at Jazan was intercepted and destroyed and nine drones were shot down as well. No casualties were reported.

Another hostile attack aimed at a Saudi Aramco liquefied gas plant in the port Red Sea city of Yanbu was foiled, according to SPA.

Updated: March 20, 2022, 4:29 AM
Saudi ArabiaHouthis
