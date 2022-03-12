Saudi surgeon meets conjoined twins he separated in 2010

A Saudi surgeon has met a pair of conjoined twins he helped to separate 12 years ago.

Dr Abdullah Al Rabeeah met Egyptian brothers Mohammed and Amjad at their home in the Jordanian capital Amman, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Surgeons separated them in 2010, said SPA. The operation to separate the brothers' lower chests, abdomens, livers and intestines took place at King Abdulaziz Medical City For the National Guard in Riyadh.

Dr Al Rabeeah is adviser at the Royal Court and supervisor general of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief).

Since its inception in May 2015, KSrelief has carried out 1,919 projects worth more than $5.6 billion in 79 countries, reported Arab News.

It said the countries that had benefited the most from the projects were Yemen ($4 billion), Palestine ($368 million), Syria ($325 million) and Somalia ($210 million).

In February, Dr Al Rabeeah met Egyptian conjoined twins Hassan and Mahmoud, 13 years after they were separated.

Surgeons at King Abdulaziz Medical City separated the twins in 2009 when they were nine months old.

They were joined at the bowel, urinary tract, reproductive organs and pelvis, SPA reported.

The Saudi Conjoined Twins Programme began in 1990.