Saudi Arabia continues to move its citizens out of Ukraine

Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Ukraine said on Tuesday that it was moving the remaining Saudi citizens out of Ukraine, state news agency SPA reported.

The embassy was following the case of a Saudi citizen who was detained by the Ukrainian authorities.

“The embassy is in constant contact and co-ordination with the relevant Ukrainian authorities to reach the best ways to ensure the safety of the Saudi citizen," it said.

On Twitter, the embassy said that it had repatriated more than 100 citizens from Ukraine so far. This was achieved by safe land routes to countries neighbouring Ukraine before flights home.

“Work is under way to evacuate the remaining stranded citizens, and the embassy is in contact with the Ukrainian side to find out the safe corridors through which citizens can cross from conflict areas to neighbouring countries," it said.

At Tuesday's Cabinet meeting chaired by King Salman, ministers discussed phone calls to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman from Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

They reiterated the kingdom's willingness to mediate between all parties to help de-escalate the crisis in Ukraine, SPA said.