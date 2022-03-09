Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and US Secretary of State discuss Ukraine crisis

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, has spoken with Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, in a phone call.

The pair talked about the developments in Ukraine and the importance of reaching a political settlement to the crisis, UAE state news agency Wam said.

They also discussed UAE-US relations and ways to strengthen co-operation between the countries.

Both also talked about the latest regional and global developments and exchanged views on them. The UAE supports a peaceful solution to the crisis in Ukraine.