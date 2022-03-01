Saudi Arabia's Covid recovery rate tops 90%, says health ministry

Saudi Arabia's number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has dropped by 90 per cent, while critical cases have fallen by 45 per cent in the past few weeks, its health ministry said.

Dr Mohammed Al Abdulaali, the kingdom's assistant health minister, said: "We have noted a continued decrease in the number of patients in ICUs. There has been a 7.3 percent decrease in the number of patients being admitted into hospitals in the past week.

"The number of recoveries have shown a significant increase as the kingdom’s recovery rate is at 93 per cent, with continued progress."

Saudi Arabia recorded 632 cases on Sunday, compared with its peak of nearly 5,000 daily cases in June.

Dr Al Abdulaali said global assessments continue to put the kingdom on top for its response to the pandemic, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The number of administered jabs in the country exceed 60 million, while 24 million people in the kingdom have received two vaccine doses and 11 million have recieved a booster shot, Dr Al Abdulaali said.

He said vaccines have helped "protect society and in reducing the number of critical cases".

Saudi Arabia recorded 995 new recoveries on Sunday, raising the total number of recoveries to 722,468. The kingdom has relaxed coronavirus precautionary measures and reopened gyms, cinemas and malls.

Masks remain mandatory in private and closed spaces, while vaccines are mandatory for domestic and foreign travel, as well as indoor spaces such as malls, schools and the two Grand Mosques.