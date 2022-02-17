Saudi Arabia foils bids to smuggle 1.2 million amphetamine tablets

Saudi Arabia has said it thwarted attempts to smuggle 1.2 million amphetamine tablets in the kingdom.

The haul comes amid expanded efforts to tackle drug smuggling, the kingdom's General Directorate of Narcotics Control said.

On Wednesday, authorities foiled an attempt by a citizen in Riyadh to distribute more than 790,000 amphetamine tablets, the department said.

Separately, a bid to smuggle more than 455,000 amphetamine tablets from outside the kingdom was also prevented in co-ordination with the border guards, said Maj Muhammad Al Nujaid, spokesman for the General Directorate of Narcotics Control.

إحباط محاولة تهريب وترويج (1,245,321) قرص إمفيتامين مخدر، والقبض على المتهمين بمنطقتي الرياض وتبوك.



— وزارة الداخلية (@MOISaudiArabia) February 16, 2022

He said the recipient of the drugs and their transporter in Tabuk, a Saudi citizen, were arrested.

Saudi Arabia seized more than 37 tonnes of illegal drugs last year, as well as 190 million pieces of the highly addictive Captagon pills, figures released by the kingdom’s customs authority show.

The haul included hashish, heroin, cocaine, qat and other narcotics. In addition, authorities seized more than 234,000 bottles and 4,155 litres of smuggled alcohol.

The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority operates 41 ports around the kingdom, using modern security techniques, sniffer dogs and other methods to detect contraband.

Captagon – a synthetic amphetamine first developed in the 1960s as a treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder – has become one of the most widely used drugs among young substance abusers in Saudi Arabia.

Lebanon and Syria are the biggest sources of Captagon tablets in the kingdom, but some of the illegal factories that make it are in Jordan, where the authorities in 2018 dismantled a laboratory producing the drug.