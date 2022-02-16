Saudi man injured in wild baboon attack

A man has been mauled by wild baboons in Saudi Arabia's south-western city.

The hamadryas baboons attacked the man, identified by local media as Majid Al Ghamdi, in the garden of his home in Al Bahah city, Al Ekhbariyah reported. His father had been attacked only weeks before.

Mr Al Ghamdi's neighbours rescued him from the herd of baboons after hearing him cry out. The Saudi was treated for injuries to his arm.

The city is surrounded by forests and mountains, where baboons usually dwell, but the creatures, native to Yemen and Saudi Arabia, have been known to stray into urban areas to find food.

Contact between baboons and human beings is becoming increasingly common in the kingdom. They were even spotted in Riyadh last summer.

Officials from the National Centre for Wildlife Development visited the site of the attack on Wednesday and spoke to Mr Al Ghamdi. The centre has warned residents not to feed the animals, who have been pushed into cities by habitat destruction, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

It is also studying the impact the animals and their increasing numbers have on the country.

The centre also urged residents to report sightings of the animals through an online portal to help wildlife officials take necessary action.

Male hamadryas baboons are twice the size of females in the species, weighing about 20-20 kilograms and develop a large mane after when they become 10 years old.

Ancient Egyptians worshipped the hamadryas baboon, sometimes called the sacred baboon, as the living embodiment of Thoth, the god of the moon and adviser to Ra, the sun god. Mummified baboons have been discovered in Egyptian tombs dating back to 1550BC to 1069BC.