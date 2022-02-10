Saudi-led coalition destroys drone launched towards Abha airport

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen said on Thursday that 12 people were lightly injured in Abha airport as shrapnel from a destroyed drone landed in the surrounding area.

The injured, who have not been identified, include travellers and workers.

Saudi air defences intercepted and destroyed a drone launched towards the airport, the Saudi state-run Ekhbariya channel said.

“We will take firm operational action in response to the threat of targeting civilian airports and travellers,” the coalition said in a tweet.

Houthi attacks have become increasingly common, with air defence teams intercepting rockets and drones on an almost daily basis.

The Houthi drone and missile programme has, since the war began in 2015, become increasingly sophisticated. Experts and officials say the Yemeni rebels have been aided by Iran and its main proxy Hezbollah.