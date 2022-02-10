Saudi-led coalition destroys drone launched towards Abha airport

At least 12 people were injured after shrapnel from a destroyed drone landed in the surrounding area

FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2019 file photo, Saudi passengers enter the departure terminal of Abha airport, in southwestern Saudi Arabia. AP
Ismaeel Naar
Feb 10, 2022

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen said on Thursday that 12 people were lightly injured in Abha airport as shrapnel from a destroyed drone landed in the surrounding area.

The injured, who have not been identified, include travellers and workers.

Saudi air defences intercepted and destroyed a drone launched towards the airport, the Saudi state-run Ekhbariya channel said.

READ MORE:
Houthi terror attack: what drones do the terrorists have?

“We will take firm operational action in response to the threat of targeting civilian airports and travellers,” the coalition said in a tweet.

Houthi attacks have become increasingly common, with air defence teams intercepting rockets and drones on an almost daily basis.

The Houthi drone and missile programme has, since the war began in 2015, become increasingly sophisticated. Experts and officials say the Yemeni rebels have been aided by Iran and its main proxy Hezbollah.

Updated: February 10th 2022, 11:05 AM
Breaking newsSaudi ArabiaYemenHouthis
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Aramex fourth-quarter net profit slides 15% on rising cost
An image that illustrates this article Saudi-led coalition destroys drone launched towards Abha airport
An image that illustrates this article Saudi Arabia coffee legacy percolates through the ages - in picturesStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Biden and King Salman discuss Houthi attacks and Iran