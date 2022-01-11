Saudi Arabia prepares for 2022 census

This year’s tally will be kingdom’s fifth and its first since 2010 when population was 27 million

Saudi Arabia will discover after a census this year the extent to which its population has changed since the previous count in 2010. AP
Ismaeel Naar
Jan 11, 2022

Saudi Arabia is set to launch a census this year, its first since 2010 and the fifth in its history.

The last census showed the population stood at 27,136,977 people.

The authority will lead efforts to conduct the census after carrying out a trial in September last year in seven areas: Tabuk, AlUla, Makkah, Asir, Diriyah, Riyadh and Eastern Province.

“It was used to test the census form and the working tools that will be used in the general census, such as self-enumeration, filling out the questionnaire form electronically and all other aspects related to its operational model,” the authority said of the trial.

“This data will then be used to draw lessons learnt and evaluate the technical systems that will be applied in the 2022 census.”

A date has not yet been announced for the start of the census.

Updated: January 11th 2022, 11:49 AM
