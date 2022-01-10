Saudi Arabia reveals world’s first 'camel hotel' with full services

Saudi Arabia has unveiled what it says is the world's first camel hotel, dedicated to the service and grooming of camels during the sixth edition of the King Abdul Aziz Camel Festival.

The hotel, named Rest Assured, was shown in a video posted by the Saudi Camel Club group on Sunday in Riyadh.

“The hotel is called 'Tetaman' [rest assured] and includes 120 hotel rooms that provide all services for camels. More than 50 people are employed in this hotel across room services, care, attention, grooming, and protection services as well,” said Mohammed Al Harbi, official spokesman for the Saudi Camel Club.

Mr Al Harbi said the hotel provides a 5-star service for its guest camels, including meals, hot milk, and making sure the stables are clean and warm.

He added that the hotel is currently charging around 400 Saudi riyals ($106.5) per night.

“The idea of the hotel is wonderful and comfortable for camel owners and club officials. The camels are examined first before entering their rooms,” said camel owner Omair Al Qahtani.

The camel festival, which will continue for 40 days, started on December 1 in Riyadh, bringing together camel owners and enthusiasts from the Gulf, US, Australia, France and Russia.

The festival attracts more than 100,000 visitors a day from around the world and seeks to preserve the camel’s role in Saudi Arabia’s Bedouin tradition and heritage, even as the oil-rich country forges ahead with modernisation.

Camel breeding is a multimillion-dollar industry, with similar events taking place across the region.