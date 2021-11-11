Saudi Arabia grants citizenship to legal, medical and other specialists

Saudi Arabia has granted citizenship to exceptional people with talents and skills in various fields.

The royal order, in line with the kingdom's Vision 2030 strategy, is designed to "open the door for naturalisation of legal, medical, scientific, cultural, sports and technical competencies in a way that contributes to promoting the wheel of development and benefits the country in various fields", Spa reported.

The recipients have not yet been publicly announced.

The UAE announced a long-term residence visa in 2019 for entrepreneurs, investors, those with specialist skills and students with promising capabilities in science.

In October, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, directed the authorities to issue golden visas to frontline workers and their families.