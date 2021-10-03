Saudi and French foreign ministers discuss trade relations in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs met his French counterpart in Riyadh on Sunday.

Adel Al Jubeir and Jean-Yves Le Drian reviewed bilateral relations and discussed ways to develop them further, state news reported.

Before the global Covid-19 pandemic, Saudi Arabian exports to France were worth more than $6 billion a year, while France exported $3.5 billion of goods to the kingdom.

The ministers also discussed regional and international issues of common interest.

Read more France condemns Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia

The reception was attended by Saudi Arabia's Director-General of the Office of the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Cabinet Member Khalid bin Musaed Al Anqari, Ambassador to France Fahd bin Mayouf Al Ruwaili and the Director General of the General Department for European Countries at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sultan bin Khuzaym.

The French embassy tweeted a picture of the "warm and friendly" meeting and said it highlighted the "close strategic partnership between France and Saudi Arabia".

Entretien chaleureux entre le ministre de l’Europe et des Affaires étrangères, M. Jean-Yves le Drian, et M. Adel Al Jubair, ministre d’État aux Affaires étrangères, lors de sa visite à Riyad, dans le cadre du partenariat stratégique étroit entre la France et l’Arabie saoudite. pic.twitter.com/kML6yfcrky — La France en Arabie (@FranceinKSA) October 3, 2021

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday, according to the Saudi Foreign Ministry.

Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al Falih paid an official visit to France on Thursday in an attempt to enhance investment and economic ties.

He said the kingdom's economy has "become open to national and foreign investments, at an unprecedented pace and size", according to the Saudi Press Agency. The aim is to provide investment opportunities in a variety of sectors.