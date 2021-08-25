Saudi Arabia and Russia sign military co-operation agreement

Saudi Arabia's Deputy Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman signed the agreement with Russian Deputy Minister of Defence Col Gen Alexander Fomin

Saudi Arabia and Russia have signed an agreement to promote military co-operation between the two countries.

The kingdom's Deputy Defence Minister, Prince Khalid bin Salman, said he "discussed our common endeavour to preserve stability and security in the region, and reviewed shared challenges facing our countries” with Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoygu.

Met with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu to explore ways to strengthen the military and defense cooperation between our two countries. We discussed our common endeavor to preserve stability and security in the region, and reviewed shared challenges facing our countries. pic.twitter.com/T7lVdITZPt — Khalid bin Salman خالد بن سلمان (@kbsalsaud) August 23, 2021

Prince Khalid is in Moscow to attend the International Military-Technical Forum, which runs until Saturday.

The forum is being held at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Centre in the town of Kubinka.

Separately, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi held discussions on Monday on developments in Afghanistan.

In a telephone conversation, they reviewed the strategic relations between both countries, according to the kingdom’s foreign ministry.

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia invited the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation, a body of 57 member countries, to meet and discuss developments in Afghanistan amid efforts to find solutions that foster peace and stability in the country.

The OIC condemned violence in Afghanistan and implored officials there to engage in dialogue to resolve political issues.

