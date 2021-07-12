Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed and Oman's Sultan Haitham watch Euro 2020 final

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq watch the Euro 2020 final between Italy and England, in Neom, Saudi Arabia. Bandar Algaloud / Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court

Two of the Middle East's most influential leaders watched the Italy's victory over England in the UEFA Euro 2020 final together on Sunday night.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman invited the ruler of Oman Sultan Haitham bin Tariq to watch the final, which went to a penalty shootout, at his residence in Neom.

Prince Mohammed is well known for his passion for football and the country's second league, which ranks below the Saudi Professional League, is named after him. In 2018, he watched the World Cup in Russia in a viewing box with President Vladimir Putin and the president of FIFA Gianni Infantino.

Sultan Haitham is also passionate about the game, having served as the head of the Omani Football Association in the 1980s. Oman's national team are due to compete in Group B of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Japan, Australia, Saudi Arabia, China and Vietnam.

Sultan Haitham left Saudi Arabia on Monday morning after a two-day state visit, his first official international trip.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

