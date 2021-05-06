Qatar orders arrest of finance minister over alleged embezzlement

Qatar's Finance Minister Ali Sharif Al Emadi at the third annual US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue at the State Department in Washington. AFP

Qatar's prosecutor ordered the arrest of Finance Minister Ali Sharif Al Emadi on Thursday for crimes related to abusing his public office, state Qatar news agency said.

Mr Al Emadi’s arrest came after an investigation that alleged he committed “crimes related to abusing his public office such as misappropriation of public funds and abuse of power”.

النائب العام يأمر بعد الاطلاع على الأوراق، وما أرفق بها من تقارير، بالقبض على وزير المالية علي شريف العمادي، وسؤاله عما أثير بالتقارير من جرائم متعلقة بالوظيفة العامة، كما أمر بفتح تحقيقات موسعة في الجرائم المثارة بالأوراق المقدمة. #قناhttps://t.co/MIApMm6kev pic.twitter.com/yGjoXFoVTZ — وكالة الأنباء القطرية (@QatarNewsAgency) May 6, 2021

“The Public Prosecutor has ordered an investigation into the crimes raised in the reports," Qatar News Agency said.

Mr Al Emadi has held the finance minister post since 2013, is chairman of the board at Qatar National Bank and president of the executive board of Qatar Airways.

During the region's oil crisis in 2014, Mr Al Emadi headed Qatar's economic policies that pushed Doha and other Gulf nations to diversify their economy.

Qatar, a producer of liquefied natural gas, saw its economy shrink by 3.7 per cent, last year due to the coronavirus crisis and lower global energy demand.

The contraction however was smaller than expected and the smallest in the Gulf region, according to International Monetary Fund data.

Mr Al Emadi was named as 2020’s best minister in the region by The Banker, an international financial magazine that organises an annual celebration of finance ministers.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

