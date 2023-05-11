US Coast Guard seizes $80m worth of heroin in Gulf of Oman

The US Coast Guard has seized $80 million worth of heroin from a fishing vessel in the Gulf of Oman, US Central Command said on Thursday.

Wednesday's seizure is the USCGC Glen Harris' second this week.

The seizure of about two tonnes of narcotics came as the ship was transiting international waters after departing from Chah Bahar in Iran.

"Glen Harris also seized $30 million worth of methamphetamine and heroin two days ago from another fishing vessel that departed the same port," the statement said.

The May 8 seizure included 580 kilogrammes of methamphetamine and 35 kilogrammes of heroin.

Lt Nick Jabs, Glen Harris’s commanding officer, said he is "very proud" of his team for what they had accomplished.

“We’re out here to work with regional partners and disrupt any destabilizing maritime activity at sea. We will continue getting after it.”

The Glen Harris cutter, a Sentinel Class ship, had arrived to the region last year and is designed for search and rescue. It can also intercept drug-smuggling boats.

It can sail at up to 52kph and, with its red and white coastguard paint scheme, resembles a civilian boat but comes armed with a remote-controlled, 25mm cannon capable of firing 200 explosive shells a minute.

Centcom said that the navy's Combined Task Force 150 has seized illegal narcotics worth $200 million in street value so far this year.