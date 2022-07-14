Search for three swept away by wave on Oman's Salalah beach continues

Helicopters continued searching at sea on Thursday for three people who were swept away by a large wave in Oman's Dhofar governorate last week.

A video shared by the unofficial Weather Oman Twitter account showed several people being swept away by the enormous wave after apparently crossing a safety barrier, as others looked on in horror and screams were heard, before the victims disappeared into the water.

Omani authorities said a family of eight went missing in Sunday’s incident.

Rescue teams at the Civil Defence and Ambulance Department have been making flooding rescues since last week after heavy rain fell in Oman. Courtesy: @CDAA_OMAN twitter

“An Asian family was swept away by strong waves after they had crossed the safety barrier in Dhofar governorate’s Mughsail beach,” state media reported.

Three were quickly rescued. Two others ― one of them a child ― were found dead by Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority officers on Tuesday.

Director General of Operations at Oman Police, Brigadier Mohammed bin Nasser Al Kindi, said teams from the Civil Defence, navy, army and police are working side-by-side in the search and rescue mission.

"The autumn season is known for its strong winds and rough seas as well as troughs. All of these factors pose challenges for the field teams which will continue their efforts over the coming days," Lieutenant-Colonel Salim bin Bakheet Al Shabibi with the Oman Royal Navy said on Wednesday.

Heavy rains and flash floods killed 11 people during the Eid Al Adha holiday in Oman and the government closed many tourist attractions to prevent further accidents during the inclement weather.

The latest weather forecasts from the Omani News agency said a tropical depression will form in the Arabian Sea off the coast of India on Friday.

On Wednesday, the Civil Defence authority said it would take legal action against those who “risk their lives the lives of others” swimming in wadi streams or intentionally entering and crossing such areas during flooding.