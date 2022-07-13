Oman death toll rises to 11 as bad weather persists

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) continued their search on Tuesday for three people who were swept into the sea on Sunday.

Eleven deaths were caused by heavy rains, rapid waters in the wadis, and high waves on beaches across Oman during Eid Al Adha holidays, authorities said.

A family of eight Asians fell into the sea at Mughsail Beach in Dhofar governate, Oman’s Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority (CDAA) said on Sunday.

Three were quickly rescued. Two members, one of whom was a child, were found dead by the CDAA on Tuesday.

The ROP and CDAA's search and rescue teams, in cooperation with the military and security agencies, continue to search for the three missing persons.

The latest weather forecasts from the Omani News agency said a tropical depression will form in the Arabian Sea off the coast of India on Friday.

استمرار الجهود الوطنية المبذولة في البحث عن الأشخاص الثلاثة المتبقين من الأسرة المفقودة في منطقة المغسيل، وعن أحد العمالة الوافدة المفقود في منطقة ريسوت بمحافظة ظفار، إثر انجرافهم في وقت سابق إلى عرض البحر#شرطة_عمان_السلطانية pic.twitter.com/sQRSpm7tJu — شرطة عُمان السلطانية (@RoyalOmanPolice) July 13, 2022

The CDAA said two people drowned at Wadi Darbat in Dhofar and their bodies were recovered by search teams.

In Sohar, two people were killed when their vehicle was swept away.

Two people drowned in a valley in the wilayat of Quriyat.

At Wadi Al Hoqain in Rustaq a 17-year-old was killed, while six children were caught at Wadi Andam in Al Mudhaibi. Five were rescued and one died.

Three children were swept away at Wadi Ibri, where rescuers recovered two survivors and one dead.

The CDAA on Sunday said it was cutting access to the sites because people were not following warnings to stay away from flooded wadis and coastal areas.

The authority also told residents not to swim at non-designated sites, to follow the instructions and to keep an eye on their children.

ROP announced the closure of the roads leading to Wadi Darbat, Ain Athum and Ain Jerzeez following heavy rains and swift currents at wadis in Dhofar governorate.