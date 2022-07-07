One dead and seven rescued in Oman as heavy rain causes flooding

One person died in a flooded wadi in Oman's Dhakiliyah governorate on Thursday, as rain continues to lash the sultanate.

The man, an Asian expatriate, was swept away in a valley in the Wilayat of Al Hamra in the central Dakhiliyah governorate. His body was recovered by the rescue teams from the Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority (CDAA).

Oman's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) issued a severe weather warning on Thursday for the governorates of Muscat, Al Sharqiyah, Dakhiliyah, Al Batinah, Dhahirah, Wusta and Dhofar. It said between 30 and 80 millimetres of rain could fall in a 24-hour period.

Strong winds are also expected, the CAA said. The CDAA warned residents to avoid lighting and electrical poles and to watch out for dangling wires.

Police urged people during the storms to stay away from wadis, which can fill up fast and without warning.

The CDAA rescues in Dhakiliya governorate include getting a family of four to safety in Jebel Shams, and saving a family of three from a car stuck in Wadi Shaya.

انهيار جزء من الطريق المؤدي إلى وادي السحتن بولاية الرستاق جرّاء قوة جريان الأودية، يرجى الانتباه #شرطة_عمان_السلطانية pic.twitter.com/eaYwfkTVu5 — شرطة عُمان السلطانية (@RoyalOmanPolice) July 7, 2022

In Rustaq, the force of flowing water carried away part of a road near Wadi Al Sahtan. Police used a helicopter to take two people to hospital after the road was partially washed away.