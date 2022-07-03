Four dead and three injured in Oman road crash

Helicopter lands on road to take seriously injured car occupant to hospital

A helicopter lands on an empty stretch of motorway between the towns of Adam and Haima to collect a critically injured person. Photo: Royal Oman Police
Jul 03, 2022
Four people died and three were injured in a road accident in southern Oman.

The crash involved a single car and all of the victims were from the same family, Royal Oman Police said on Sunday.

Police shared footage of a helicopter landing on the Adam-Haima road in Dhofar province to take one seriously injured car occupant to hospital. The condition of the other injured people was not released.

Dhofar, with its regional capital Salalah, is a popular getaway as people head south to escape the summer heat.

Fatal accidents in the area are common, particularly on two-lane roads that lack a central dividing barrier.

In May, an Indian nurse who worked in Abu Dhabi died when her vehicle collided with a lorry near Salalah.

The main road from Muscat to Salalah, a popular drive for many travellers from the UAE, Oman and elsewhere, is 1,100 kilometres long and about 40 per cent of it is single carriageway.

Every year people are killed on the road, including tourists who are unfamiliar with the long stretch and changeable weather.

In 2017, police statistics showed an average of 105 fatalities a year on the stretch to Salalah — about a quarter of all road deaths in the sultanate.

Updated: July 03, 2022, 11:56 AM
