Tanzania's president in Oman for talks

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan arrived in Oman on Sunday and was greeted by Sultan Haitham.

Ms Hassan will remain in Oman for three days. Her delegation includes January Makamba, Minister of Energy, Dr Pindi Chana, Minister of Natural Resources and Tourism and Dr Khalid Salum Mohamed, Minister of Works, Transport and Communications, among others, a signal that talks would include economic topics.

She is also expected to meet Tanzanians living in the sultanate during the visit.

Rida Juma Al Saleh, chairman of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry's board of directors, said the visit “reflects the keenness of the two leaderships to develop the solid historical relations between the two friendly countries by building on the relations over the past decades”.

“The two countries have consolidated co-operation in various fields, especially the economic and trade sectors,” Mr Al Saleh told The Times of Oman.

The OCCI is encouraging links between Omani and Tanzanian businesses.

Ms Hassan became the sixth president of Tanzania in March last year, having served as vice president since 2015, on the death of her predecessor John Magufuli. The continent's only current female leader has travelled extensively since her appointment to secure investment and economic deals.

“In the course of one year I have shown women’s power, I led the country the same way men did and in some circumstances better than they did,” she told an African Development Bank meeting in May.