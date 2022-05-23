Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visits Oman to meet Sultan Haitham

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Oman on Monday for an official one-day visit to enhance ties between the two states.

Mr Raisi was greeted by Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tarik at the Royal Special Airport in the capital Muscat.

The Iranian president is leading a high-level delegation during his first visit to the country since he took office last year.

The visit is "in reiteration of the good neighbourliness and advanced relations that will bind the Sultanate of Oman and the Islamic Republic of Iran", said Oman's Foreign Ministry.

Talks between the two countries will focus on strengthening political and economic relations, it said.

"May God Almighty grant the two wise leaderships success to serve their countries and the Islamic nation," the ministry statement said.

The two countries are expected to sign several agreements in the fields of economy and commerce, Oman's state news agency said.

Commercial deals signed between the two last year reached 1.3 billion dollars, it said.

Iran's semi-government news agency said on Saturday that Tehran had agreed to push forward a project that will carry Iranian gas to Oman that has been stalled for nearly two decades.

The agreement to restore the project was reached during a trip to Oman by Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji before Mr Raisi's visit.

A deal was signed in 2013, valued at $60 billion over 25 years, for Iran to supply gas to Oman through an undersea pipeline.

However, the project was put on hold due to price disagreements and US pressure on Oman to find other suppliers before the Americans withdrew from a 2015 nuclear pact between world powers and Iran, and reimposed sanctions in 2018.