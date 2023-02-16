Bahrain arrests 16 over ‘acts of chaos and vandalism’

Bahrain has arrested at least 16 people on charges of “causing chaos and vandalism” days after hackers took down the websites of Bahrain’s international airport and local news websites.

“The Ministry of Interior confirms that within the framework of the efforts exerted to maintain security and public order and enhance public safety, 16 people have been arrested in recent days."

The ministry has accused the suspects of participating in unlawful acts and practices "with the aim of causing chaos and vandalism”.

A statement posted online by a group calling itself Al Toufan, Arabic for “The Flood”, claimed to have hacked the airport website, which was unavailable for at least half an hour in the middle of the day.

It also claimed to have taken down the websites of the state-run Bahrain News Agency, which was sporadically unavailable at midday, and the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce, which was taken down in the afternoon before access was later restored.

The group posted images showing 504 Gateway Timeout Errors, saying the hacking was “in support of the revolution of our oppressed people of Bahrain”.

The same group appears to have hacked and changed articles on the website of Akhbar Al Khaleej, a pro-government newspaper in Bahrain. The newspaper’s website was still down as of Thursday morning.

“A number of government agency websites have today been the target of malicious cyber-attacks,” the government said.

“Government operations were unaffected by the attacks and work is ongoing to restore access to the targeted websites.”

It did not identify who was behind the attacks.