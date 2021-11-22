Bahrain foils planned terror attack and seizes Iranian weapons

Bahrain's security forces have arrested a number of suspected militants over a planned attack and confiscated Iranian weapons and explosives in their possession, the Interior Ministry said on Monday.

The number of suspected terrorists arrested was not released, nor were details of the attack that authorities said was being planned.

But the Directorate General of Criminal Investigation and Forensic Science said the operations targeted "security and civil peace" and the suspects were linked to Iranian terrorist groups.

Last year, the country's High Criminal Court sentenced 51 people to prison ranging from five years to life for forming and joining a terrorist group. The court heard the group members were taking orders from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The public prosecution said the group had been planning attacks on Bahrain and were supplied with weapons and training by the IRGC.