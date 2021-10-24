Bahrain plans for net-zero carbon emission by 2060

Bahrain aims to reach net-zero carbon emissions in 2060, in order to address the challenges of climate change and protect the environment, the state news agency reported on Sunday.

The announcement came a day after Saudi Arabia said it planned a similar move to reach net-zero by the same date.

Bahrain's Cabinet said it “welcomed” the Saudi Green Initiative — an ambitious environmental plan for Saudi Arabia that includes the net-zero target within 40 years.

The net-zero initiative highlights the importance of developing green sectors and making efforts in various fields in order to overcome the problem of climate change, said Dr Mohammed bin Mubarak Bin Dina, Kuwait's special envoy for climate affairs and chief executive of the supreme council for the environment.

He stressed the importance of redoubling efforts to transform global cities into more sustainable areas through a package of initiatives that contribute to reducing negative environmental and climate impacts.

One such initiative is implementing the use of clean technologies, as well as creating new and more sustainable jobs, said Mr Bin Dina.

The Cabinet welcomed the importance of these initiatives to protect the environment and address the challenges of climate change.

Saudi Arabia announced on Saturday that it will follow a framework for managing and reducing emissions known as the “circular carbon economy approach".

The closed-loop system involves reducing, reusing, recycling and removing carbon from the environment.

Saudi Arabia said it also plans to more than double its target of reducing annual carbon emissions to 278 million tonnes by 2030. This is up from a previous target of 130m tonnes.

Delegations from across the Middle East as well as US climate envoy John Kerry are meeting in Riyadh on Monday to discuss the region’s environment and strategies to meet the impacts of climate change as well as cut emissions.

The news comes days before world leaders travel to the UK for the Cop26 UN Climate Conference to discuss action towards the Paris Climate Agreement that aims to limit temperature rises to under 2 degrees Celsius and ideally under 1.5 degrees.