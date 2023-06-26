Palestinian Prime Minister arrives to perform Hajj

Read the latest updates on the Hajj pilgrimage here

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh arrived in Jeddah early on Monday to perform Hajj.

Mr Shtayyeh was received by Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, governor of Jeddah, at King Abdulaziz International Airport.

Pilgrims started pouring into Makkah's Grand Mosque to perform the first ritual of Hajj early on Monday.

On the eighth day of Dhu Al Hijja, known as the Day of Tarwiyah, pilgrims follow in the footsteps of the Prophet Mohammed and travel to Mina.

Large numbers of pilgrims will make their way by bus, car and even on foot from Makkah to Mina, east of the city, before moving to Mount Arafat the following day.

More than two million worshippers are expected to take part in the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia on Monday – the biggest turnout since the Covid-19 pandemic.