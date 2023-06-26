Saudi Arabia brings women to the forefront as Hajj 2023 pilgrimage begins

Read the latest updates on the Hajj pilgrimage here

Reham Al Harbi is working 10-hour daily shifts at Jeddah's Hajj terminal this year.

The increase in passenger numbers, due to the influx of pilgrims, has made the job feel a bit different, she says.

“I am a passenger service employee, and my work starts from seven in the morning until five in the evening, according to the scheduled flights,” Ms Al Harbi tells The National.

Her job is to guide passengers, direct them from the lounge to the gates, help them clear passport control and board the plane.

“There is a different time for work times in shifts, according to the different flight times,” she says.

Women in the kingdom are now working in new sectors and positions since Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the Vision 2030 economic programme.

Newly recruited Saudi policewomen stand near the Kaaba in Makkah's Grand Mosque during the Hajj pilgrimage in July 2021. AP

“The entry of women into the field of aviation is something new for some but it gave us an opportunity to prove and develop ourselves and overcome challenges, which could open the way for us to other jobs in this sector,” Ms Al Harbi says.

Bayan Hamadi, a Saudi volunteer, has been stationed at holy sites and is working during this year's Hajj pilgrimage.

“Our job is to make sure pilgrims feel comfortable and safe, providing them [with] assistance, whether it is medical or food. We also learnt a few words in Urdu and Tagalog, to greet and help pilgrims,” she says.

Ms Hamadi will be working with three other female Saudi volunteers as part of a group of 70 international pilgrims.

“More Saudi women are working in Hajj this year because of growing opportunities for us. Because the number of pilgrims has increased this year, we need more staff. We are going to Mina tomorrow morning,” she tells The National.

Princess Sama bint Faisal bin Abdullah, chairwoman of the Saudi Girl Scout Committee, was cited by state media as saying the number of Saudi female volunteers had increased this year.

She praised their passion and enthusiasm to serve the country.

Saudi women field calls at the National Centre for Security Operations in Makkah, days for the start of Hajj. AP

“The girl scouts have received intensive training during the last period to deal with all the conditions that qualify them to serve the pilgrims to the fullest,” Princess Sama said.

There were 150 girls from the Saudi Girl Scout Committee who volunteered at King Faisal Hospital in Makkah this year.

So far, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah have provided more than 270 catheterisation and open-heart operations for pilgrims at King Abdullah Medical City.

Every year, pilgrims are provided with urgent attention and care, and not charged for operations and treatment, says Lina Ismaael, a Saudi paramedic.

Saudi Health authorities on Sunday said they had served 76000 pilgrims in 40 days through a network of 32 hospitals with 6,000 beds so far.

Saudi Health enables ICU patients to attend Hajj by overland convoy.

“This year we have a bigger team in place to manage crowds; there are a lot of young Saudi girls at the holy sites,” she says.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development opened up opportunities for Saudis and residents to work during Hajj as they serve millions of pilgrims across the holy sites.

“I am in awe that they do this year and would like to thank the Saudi government for this huge event,” said Cecille El Beleidi, consul general at the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

“It's always done with the heart and keeping people in mind.”