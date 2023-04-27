New US ambassador hands over credentials in Saudi Arabia

The newly appointed US ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Michael Ratney, handed his credentials to a representative of the Saudi Foreign Ministry in Riyadh on Thursday.

The veteran of US diplomatic service has served in posts in Israel, Qatar, Mexico, Iraq, Lebanon, Morocco and Barbados.

He was also US special envoy to Syria from 2015 to 2017.

Mr Ratner visited the ministry in the Saudi capital on Thursday, meeting Abdulmajeed Al Smari, Deputy Minister for Protocol Affairs.

After his appointment last month, Mr Ratney said he would support a “strong and sustainable US-Saudi partnership that advances US interests and reflects US values”.