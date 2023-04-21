Saudi volunteers celebrate Eid Al Fitr with gifts for the disadvantaged

Young Saudis and residents gathered on Thursday as the sun set to mark the end of the holy month and beginning of Eid.

In the spirit of Ramadan, young volunteers signed up with Live to Give, a Saudi charity, to buy, pack and distribute food and gifts in underprivileged neighbourhoods in Jeddah.

Volunteers brought hot food for families breaking their fast, rented an ice cream van and packed toys for children living in the city's underdeveloped areas.

“We distributed 400 ice cream treats, 300 gifts and 300 meals,” Wid Enani, founder of Live to Give, told The National.

“I love my gifts and the ice cream,” Hala, six, told The National. “I got three dolls I will share with my sister when I go home.”

An Eid gift from the charity brings a smile. Mariam Nihal / The National

Sharing and giving to charity was a practice of the Prophet Mohammed, especially during Ramadan and Eid.

“Islam encourages us to do good, and sharing joy and such invaluable moments strengthens social bonds too,” said Hussain Almarri, a Saudi volunteer in Jeddah. “It's part of our DNA and Muslims all around the world, I am sure, go all out during Ramadan.”

Umm Anas, who lives in the Ruwais district of Jedda, said: “May God bless all of the youth and keep them happy for all their efforts to come and share all these things.

“I hope to see them again and every Eid.”

Volunteers from Live to Give distribute Eid gifts in less privileged neighbourhoods in Jeddah. Mariam Nihal / The National

After the distribution, Ms Enani handed over a basket of balloons and sweets for the children.

A volunteer climbed on a car and handed out the sweets to cheers from the crowd.

Adults and children sang and cheered.

“It was a happy day for all of us — our children also enjoy meeting the volunteers,” said Umm Ayesha, who came with two of her daughters.

“This is the best way to start Eid — it sparks the joy and feeling of the festival where the whole point is to share your blessings and joy with your community,” said Ahmed Ashraf, a student volunteer who lives in Jeddah.

A Live to Give volunteer distributes Eid gifts. Mariam Nihal / The National

“I saw Live to Give do something similar last year on social media and I was so proud of all the volunteers.”

Saudi Arabia aims to have a million volunteers registered in the kingdom in the next seven years under its Vision 2030 programme.

In the first three months of the year, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance’s volunteer department notched up 1.7 million volunteer hours.

“To see all these young people, take out their time and finding pleasure in spreading smiles is as heart-warming as watching the young kids smile with dolls or ice creams in their hands, heralding the start of Eid, our favourite festival,” said Mr Ashraf.