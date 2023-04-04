Yemen's government to meet Egyptian ambassador after Cairo changes entry requirements

Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council (PLC) head Rashad Al Alimi is expected to meet Egypt's ambassador to Yemen Ahmad Farouq on Sunday to discuss changes to entry requirements to the country from Yemen.

The proposed meeting comes after some Yemenis said they had been turned back from entering Egypt, having not been informed of a last-minute change to entry requirements.

Yemenis say their Foreign Minister Ahmad bin Mubarak caused Egypt to tighten rules against travellers, after 80 passengers were turned back for not meeting new entry requirements at the weekend.

The measures mandate that a medical report is issued from Egypt and not only from Yemen, making it more difficult for Yemenis seeking treatment in Cairo to enter the country. The rules also shorten visit visa stays from six months to three.

رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي يشيد بالعلاقات الراسخة مع جمهورية مصر العربية الرياض - سبأنت:

استقبل فخامة الرئيس الدكتور رشاد العليمي، رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، اليوم الاحد، سفير جمهورية مصر العربية، احمد فاروق، للبحث في العلاقات الثنائية، ومس https://t.co/WHChKKffHp — وكالة الانباء اليمنية (سبأ) (@sabanew_) April 2, 2023

Mr Farouq said the new rules did not target Yemenis specifically but "include several nationalities".

Speaking to The National, Yemen's Deputy Human Rights Minister Majed Fadhil said there was "close co-ordination between the Egyptian and Yemeni foreign ministers".

However, the passengers had only learnt of the rules upon their arrival to Cairo, as suggested in videos and heard in voice clips recorded by travellers after they had landed.

"Nobody had informed us — I have family, some of them were allowed inside and some of us weren't. It seems authorities just split us up into half and told us we can't enter. We don't even know why," Abdullah Hamid said on his way to find his seat on a grounded plane to Aden.

Mr bin Mubarak stirred online anger following the new measures and subsequent refusal by Egyptian authorities to allow people to enter the country, drawing a response from Yemen's Southern Transitional Council.

"What happened in Cairo airport to Yemeni passengers ... is the responsibility of the Foreign Minister and the PLC has to remove him," Hani bin Breik, deputy head of the STC wrote on Twitter following the incident. "Maybe this would fix the situation with Egypt which has always been supportive and was a source of life for people."