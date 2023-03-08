Egypt boycotts Cairo Arab League meeting over Libya chairmanship

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Wednesday boycotted a meeting of Arab foreign ministers in Cairo to protest against the chairmanship of the gathering by the foreign minister of the Tripoli-based Libyan government.

The Libyan minister, Najla El Mangoush, was scheduled to hand over the chairmanship to Egypt during the consultative meeting of Arab League foreign ministers that began in the Egyptian capital earlier on Wednesday.

The Tripoli-based government is considered by Egypt, as well as the rival administration in eastern Libya, to have lost its mandate.

Mr Shoukry stayed away from a similar meeting in September last year.

The rivalry between Libya's two administrations boiled over last year when violence erupted between militias in the capital of Tripoli amid a political stalemate that grew out of the country’s failure to hold elections as scheduled for December 2021.

Libya’s continuing deadlock stemmed in part from the refusal by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, who led the transitional government based in Tripoli, to step down.

In response, the country’s eastern-based parliament appointed a rival prime minister, Fathi Bashagha, who has for months sought to install his government in Tripoli.

Egypt, which shares a porous desert border with Libya, has for years supported the administration in eastern Libya and its military chief, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

It has in the meantime hosted numerous rounds of talks between the two sides, hoping that they would iron out their differences and allow elections to proceed.

Egypt's interest in seeing stability and security prevail in Libya is in large part rooted in its concerns over the presence in the energy-rich North African nation of militant groups which have, in the past, staged cross-border attacks on Egyptian security forces and Christian pilgrims travelling on remote desert roads.

The Libyan crisis began in 2011 with a Nato-backed Arab uprising against the rule of long-time dictator Muammar Qaddafi, who was toppled and killed that year. The uprising soon descended into civil war with heavily armed rival militias fighting it out across much of the vast country for control of terrain and oil installations.