More than 5,400 people in Kuwait have applied for asylum since 2018, report says

More than 5,400 people in Kuwait have applied for asylum in other countries since 2018, a recent study has shown.

The majority of those seeking asylum are stateless people known as the “bidoon”, the Arabian Gulf Centre for Studies and Research, a think tank in Kuwait, said.

Most sought asylum in the UK, Canada, the US, France, Germany and Scandinavian countries.

Iraq and the UAE were the top Arab destinations in the Middle East, with as many as 150 seeking asylum in Iraq since 2018.

About 120,000 bidoon have lived in Kuwait for decades, claiming the right to citizenship and welfare benefits.

People from Ethiopia, Eritrea, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Lebanon living in Kuwait are among those who applied for asylum.

However, the percentage of Kuwaitis seeking asylum has not been determined.

The report said the number of asylum seekers from the Gulf country fell to about 565 in 2022, from 1,359 in 2018.

About 254 people in Kuwait applied for asylum in European nations in 2022, a marginal decline from 257 in 2020.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees revealed that about 1,029 people in the Gulf country applied for asylum in other nations in 2021, corresponding to about 0.024 per cent of the entire population of the country.

The most preferred destinations were the UK, France and Austria.

Overall, 62 per cent of asylum applications were rejected.

Despite the decrease in 2022, Kuwait has the highest number of asylum seekers in the Gulf region.

It was ranked 16th on a list of Arab countries with people seeking asylum, the report said after gathering statistics from European research outlets.