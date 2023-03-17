Three Omanis arrested over hunting of Arabian gazelles

Three Omanis have been arrested on suspicion of hunting Arabian gazelles.

The arrests were made by the General Directorate of Environment in Dhofar Governorate, in co-operation with the Royal Oman Police.

The alleged poachers are having legal measures taken against them, the Environment Authority said.

The sultanate's law on nature reserves and wildlife conservation says offenders will be imprisoned, fined or both.

The jail term is between six months and five years, and the fine is between 1,000 rials and 5,000 rials.

Confiscated weapons belonging to the alleged poachers. Photo: The Oman Environment Authority

The authority called on all citizens, residents and tourists to follow environmental laws.

Arabian gazelle live only on the Arabian Peninsula and are classed as vulnerable by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.