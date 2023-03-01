Saudi Ports Authority to connect King Abdulaziz Port to India and Iraq

Saudi Arabia announced on Tuesday the addition of King Abdulaziz Port to the newly launched India-Saudi-Iraq shipping service.

The Saudi Ports Authority, Mawani, said the service will be operated by Singapore-based feeder operator Bengal Tiger Line.

The ISI service links King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam to Mundra port in India and Umm Qasr in Iraq, aboard a 929-TEU vessel, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The new addition aims to empower importers and exporters with best-in-class service and maritime connectivity to enable the kingdom to establish itself as the world’s leading logistics destination.

In January, a total of five cargo services linking the kingdom to 43 global hubs were added to the rosters of Jeddah Islamic Port, King Abdulaziz Port and Jubail Commercial Port.

The “world class” trade hub overlooking the Arabian Gulf was ranked fourteenth in the World Bank’s Container Port Performance Index for 2021, the SPA reported, as it spans 19 square kilometres with a host of integrated logistics capabilities.

Last year, DP World, one of the world's largest port operators, and the Saudi Ports Authority signed an agreement to build a "port-centric" logistics park at the Jeddah Islamic Port with a total investment of more than $133.33 million.

DP World signed a new concession agreement with Mawani in 2020 to continue operating and managing the South Container Terminal at the Jeddah Islamic Port for the next 30 years.