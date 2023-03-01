Saudi Arabia completes project to make HSI32 fast interceptor boats

Saudi Arabian Military Industries has announced the completion of a project to manufacture HSI32 speed interceptor boats in the kingdom.

The project was undertaken in partnership with Zamil Offshore Services Company, Advanced Electronics Company and Sami, and Constructions Mecaniques de Normandie, a French-European shipbuilding group.

CMN first announced the launch of HSI32, the fastest autonomous interceptor vessel in the world, on the sidelines of the World Defence Show in the capital Riyadh in 2022.

“The project will help in raising the capabilities and preparedness of the Saudi Arabian naval forces, strengthening the maritime security in the region and protecting the kingdom’s maritime interests and strategy,” Sami said.

The Royal Saudi Arabian Navy received the first of three batches of Speed Interceptor Boats HSI32 in 2020. The boats were partly manufactured in France and in Saudi Arabia.

CMN is also constructing three La Combattante FS 56 large missile boats for the Royal Saudi Navy.

دعماً لتوطين ما يزيد عن 50% من إنفاق المملكة على المعدات والخدمات الدفاعية بحلول عام 2030؛ تم تصنيع وتطوير الزوارق الاعتراضية السريعة من نوع (HSI32) محليًا وفق أحدث المواصفات والمعايير العالمية بتعاون بين #الإلكترونيات_المتقدمة و شركة الزامل للخدمات البحرية وشركة CMN الفرنسية. pic.twitter.com/SGdXimtEwV — الإلكترونيات المتقدمة (@AECSaudiArabia) February 28, 2023

The Saudi Coalition and Royal Navy have used naval vessels to intercept and destroy waterborne bombs planted by the Yemeni Houthi rebels in the southern Red Sea. Authorities said commercial and military vessels have also been attacked off Yemen in the past and said the attacks disrupt shipping and maritime transport in the area.

Sami's revenue rose from $20 million in 2020 to $605 million last year. It aims to localise 50 per cent of total military spending by 2030.

In the past five years, the firm has signed 13 global joint ventures with top international defence companies, including Boeing, Airbus and General Dynamics.