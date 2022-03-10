DP World's full-year profit rises 5.9% on higher revenue across terminals in 2021

DP World, one of the world's largest port operators, said its annual profit rose by 5.9 per cent in 2021, fuelled by higher revenue from acquisitions and new concessions and fast-growing trade lanes in Asia, Middle East & Africa.

Profit attributable to owners of the company after separately disclosed items during the year increased to $896 million, up from $846m in 2020, DP World said on Thursday in a regulatory filing to Nasdaq Dubai. Revenue grew 26.3 per cent year-on-year to $10.77 billion on a reported basis.

"Growth was broad based across our terminals and logistics assets as we begin to drive synergies across our portfolio," Sultan bin Sulayem, DP World's group chairman and chief executive, said. "This significant growth once again demonstrates that our strategy to deliver integrated supply chain solutions will drive sustainable long-term returns."

More to follow...