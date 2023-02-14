How Saudi Arabia is celebrating Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day celebrations were held throughout Saudi Arabia on Tuesday as shops and restaurants were decked out decorations such as red and white flowers and heart-shaped balloons.

Prices for red roses have surged from the usual 7 Saudi riyals to 15 for Valentine’s Day.

Naeem, a florist in Jeddah, on Tuesday said prices for her red roses were up "as they’re the most in demand for today”.

Valentine’s Day has become a commonly celebrated event under the relaxed laws of Vision 2030, the brainchild of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

‘Galentine's’, a celebration of friendship, has become common among children and teenagers.

Ghada Mansour, a Saudi living in Jeddah, said: “When I was in school, red flowers or clothing was banned. Now my kids are celebrating Galentine's in school where they exchanged gifts with friends and there’s a whole celebration around that now.”

READ MORE Love and change is all around as Saudis mark Valentine's Day

Couples are taking advantage of Valentine’s-themed dinners at hotels and resorts.

"My husband surprised me with a bouquet and necklace this morning and we are going to Park Hyatt on the corniche for a romantic dinner overlooking the fountain,” said Raya Wasim, a Lebanese citizen in Jeddah.

Staff at Beauti cafe in the city said they were offering customised cakes and desserts for the occasion at their outlets and online. Many local bakers have customised doughnuts, cookies and cakes in heart shapes, inscribed with loving messages.

Fahd Omran was taking his wife to Coya in Riyadh. “She loves Valentine’s Day so I am taking her to her favourite restaurant to celebrate,” he said.

Reflecting on how times have changed, Noora Marouf, a Saudi citizen in Riyadh, said “the kingdom has undergone a massive change, I am so happy with the progress that we are able to just enjoy the small moments and global celebrations, openly and happily”.

Nasser Ali, a Lebanese citizen who lives in Jeddah, said: “We used to never find red roses, a decade ago it was taboo but today they are abundantly available in flower shops, malls and apps. Valentine’s Day is easier than ever to celebrate."

He said he had sent his wife and his mother flowers and chocolates.