Saudis proud of relief workers in Turkey and Syria

Saudi mission and volunteer workers arrived in Turkey on Thursday, after citizens in the kingdom raised more than 100 million riyals ($26.65 million) for earthquake relief.

On Tuesday, King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman directed KSrelief to operate an air bridge to provide aid to earthquake survivors in Syria and Turkey. The air bridge consists of four flights and, according to Saudi state media, will provide health, shelter, food and logistical assistance.

A funding drive through a platform called Sahem has raised more than 116 million riyals.

Saudis expressed pride at the money raised for the survivors of the quake and praised those who volunteered to go and help.

"It is devastating to see what’s happening in Turkey and Syria, I am proud of the country coming together to support them. We are using Sahem to make the donations to align with the government and all its efforts,” Najma Otaibi, a Saudi citizen in Jeddah told The National.

So far a 20-member Saudi Red Crescent team, which includes medical and aid workers, has landed in Turkey. Workers will co-ordinate with Syrian authorities and the UN to deliver aid to affected areas there, a representative for the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) told The National.

وصول أولى طلائع الجسر الجوي السعودي إلى مطار أضنة للمشاركة في مساعدة متضرري الزلزال في #سوريا و #تركيا#عطاؤكم_يخفف_عنهم pic.twitter.com/eQtWfFQSeW — مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة (@KSRelief) February 9, 2023

“Saudis from everywhere and all ages are hungry to help. It makes my heart swell up with pride to see how youth want to go help the families, it’s part of our faith and we must do our best,” said Yahya Talib, a retired Saudi in Jeddah.

Relief workers are heading to areas affected by the earthquake that struck parts of south-east Turkey and north-west of Syria, killing more than 17,000 people.

"I am so proud to see young Saudi girls taking the initiative and leading humanitarian causes, to go out there and help families and children is a blessing," said Samira Mohammed, a Saudi law student in Riyadh. "I am very proud of our youth volunteering in Turkey and Syria."