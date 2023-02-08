Saudis donate millions to help Turkey and Syria earthquake survivors

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre is launching a campaign for those affected by the earthquake in Syria and Turkey, where more than 11,000 people have been killed, and tens of thousands injured and left homeless in freezing conditions.

Donations will contribute towards providing shelter, food and treatment to those affected and in need.

Yigit Cakmak, 8, hugs his mother after workers rescued him from a collapsed building in Hatay, Turkey, 52 hours after the earthquake struck. Getty Images

“Even before the launch of the initiative, the donations have reached 13 million riyals ($3.6 million),” an official from KSrelief told The National.

More than 95,000 people have already donated to the national platform to help earthquake survivors.

King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman offered their condolences to Turkey and Syria, their governments and people and ordered aid to be sent to those affected by the tragedy.

“My sister shared it on our family WhatsApp group today and all of our family members went on to share on our social media and donated instantly,” said Ghalia Mohammed, a Saudi citizen in Jeddah.

“I know everyone is looking for the most legitimate and fastest way to help out our brothers and sisters in Turkey and Syria. The national platform is a sure and safe way to financially help those in need.”

King Salman directed KSrelief to provide health, shelter, food and logistical assistance, KSrelief officials said.

KSrelief will launch an air bridge that will provide housing, food and medical assistance.

It will launch a Saudi national campaign on Wednesday to support earthquake victims, through the Sahem platform, a popular app to enable charity giving.

“My son lives in Turkey and we are all shocked and devastated by the events that are unfolding so close to home and family,” said Manal Sherif, a Saudi in Jeddah.

“He's also there volunteering and we are donating to Sahem to help other families and, most importantly, the children facing this tragedy.”

KSrelief supervisor general Abdullah Al Rabeeah said food, shelter and medical aid would be provided under royal directives.

More than 9,000 killed as aid struggles to reach survivors

People can donate online through the official platform or through the bank account number provided on the Sahem website.